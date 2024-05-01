Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $686,000 Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.