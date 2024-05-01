Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $690,000 Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.