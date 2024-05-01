Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $640,000 Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Read Our Latest Report on FTRE

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.