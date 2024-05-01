Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $640,000 Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
