Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.62.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

