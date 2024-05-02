ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,248,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

