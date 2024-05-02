Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

