Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.80). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.80), with a volume of 90,727 shares trading hands.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

