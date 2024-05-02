ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 696119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $55,855,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,727,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

