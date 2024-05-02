Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,688,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

BATS:FMIL opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

