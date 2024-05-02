Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

