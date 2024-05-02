AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AUO Trading Down 0.2 %

AUO stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. AUO has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

