Barclays Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 123,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 262,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.