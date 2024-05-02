Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 46.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

