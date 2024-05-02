Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYON. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Beyond Price Performance

Beyond stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $900.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond



Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

