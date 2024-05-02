bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.20, indicating that their average share price is 520% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.72 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.30 billion $81.79 million 7.53

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -262.38% -20.35% -12.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 45 732 1154 26 2.59

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 15.66%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies rivals beat bioAffinity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.