California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of THOR Industries worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 30,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on THO shares. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

THO stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

