California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,236 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Hasbro worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro Stock Down 1.6 %
Hasbro stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
