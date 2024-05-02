Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $21.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.16% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coursera by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coursera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

