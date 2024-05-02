CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $475.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. CareDx’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CareDx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 23.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

