Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $259.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

