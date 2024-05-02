Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

