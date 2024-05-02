Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

