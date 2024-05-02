Choreo LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

