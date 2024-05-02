Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Paul C. Varga Buys 3,800 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHDN

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.