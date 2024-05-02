Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Paul C. Varga Buys 3,800 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $150.45.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHDN
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Downs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.