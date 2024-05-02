Cwm LLC Acquires 9,953 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.43 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.