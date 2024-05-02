Despegar.com’s (DESP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE DESP opened at $12.07 on Monday. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

