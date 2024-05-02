Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $13,866,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $11,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Diodes by 38.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 18.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 842,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 128,643 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Diodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

