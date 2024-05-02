Doherty Philip O’ Sells 2,511,295 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40.

Shares of VRT opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

