Doman Building Materials Group (DBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$527.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.80 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$8.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBM shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

