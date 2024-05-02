Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $405.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $516.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,604,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

