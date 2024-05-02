Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,766. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

