easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.91

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.71. easyJet shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

easyJet Trading Up 1.8 %

easyJet Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

