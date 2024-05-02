Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 33,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 53,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

