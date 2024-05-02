Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Position Reduced by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

