GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $60,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $139.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $141.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

