Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Insider Matthew Madsen Sells 100,000 Shares

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Madsen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.80), for a total value of A$121,000.00 ($79,605.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 18.03.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Garda Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

