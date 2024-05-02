GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in GSK were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK opened at $42.57 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

