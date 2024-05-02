Head to Head Contrast: Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akanda and Pervasip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.39 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Pervasip $15.77 million 0.14 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Pervasip has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Pervasip -14.89% N/A -26.25%

Risk & Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akanda and Pervasip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akanda beats Pervasip on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

