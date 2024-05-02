Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

