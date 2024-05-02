Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 810 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 689.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Futu Price Performance

FUTU stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

