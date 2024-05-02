Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,011,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 243,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

