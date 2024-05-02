Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

