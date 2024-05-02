Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UI stock opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.22. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $235.93.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

