Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 229 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 716.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after buying an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,724,000 after purchasing an additional 179,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

