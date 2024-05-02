Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 26,995 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 35.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LBTYK opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

