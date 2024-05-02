Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after purchasing an additional 112,583 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

