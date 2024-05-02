Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $21,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.62. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 210,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $8,559,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

