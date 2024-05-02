Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells 13,206 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $461,285.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,132,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,500,275.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $113,551.24.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $789,745.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27.

Maplebear Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CART shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

