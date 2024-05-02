Interface (TILE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Interface Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $889.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Interface Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Interface in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.
