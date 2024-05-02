International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,474 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 772.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. CWM LLC raised its position in Playtika by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Playtika by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Playtika by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Playtika

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.